This eyesore site in Gainsborough has been cleared of rubbish, tyres, shopping trolleys and plastic bottles

An eyesore area of Gainsborough has undergone a spring clean.

A team from Network Rail has worked to remove rubbish which had been illegally dumped near Gainsborough Lea station.

Before... and after the clean-up at the side of the railway in Gainsborough.

The project saw a huge amount of litter cleared, including tyres, shopping trolleys and plastic bottles.

The work was funded by a £1million package which Network Rail announced last week. The money will be used to tidy up the railways in England, Scotland and Wales.

Richard Owens, Head of Maintenance Delivery for Network Rail, said: “We are delighted that this important project is now complete.

"This work has removed an eyesore and will make the area much more pleasant.

Network Rail has been worked to tidy up the side of the railway through Gainsborough.

“We would like to remind everyone that the railway is not a dumping ground for unwanted items and that fly-tipping is illegal.”