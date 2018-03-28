More than 1,000 potholes repaired

Pothole repairs across North Lincolnshire have continued at a pace this week, with a further 732 fixed, making a grand total of 1,039 filled in the last two weeks.

The A1077 was among the many roads that were repaired this week as part of a £49m investment programme over the next four years.

This includes an additional £645,000 from the government’s pothole challenge fund available in the current financial year.

Highway Officers are continuing routine inspections and any defects are categorised and programmed for repair. In addition, any reported potholes are being inspected and categorised.

Operational Teams are continuously deployed on emergency pothole repairs across North Lincolnshire and this is taking priority over other programmed works.

Whilst NLC attempt to undertake repairs in a timely manner there are certain areas where delays may occur owing to the need to protect both the workforce and travelling public and introduce formal traffic management to allow the repairs to be completed safely.

This week, pothole crews are out in the following areas:

Scunthorpe North and South - Town, Brumby, Frodingham, Ridings, Westcliffe, Lincoln Gardens

Isle of Axholme – Belton, Crowle, Epworth, Haxey, Wroot

Continue Hibaldstow Area, Manton Lane, Kirton Lindsey Area.

The highways teams will be dealing with the worst potholes in the above areas, but as priorities reduce, further non-urgent streets in the wards/parishes will then be addressed.

You can report potholes at www.northlincs.gov.uk/highwaysreporting.

Councillor Richard Hannigan, cabinet member for safer, greener and cleaner places, North Lincolnshire Council, said: “We are investing more than ever to improve North Lincolnshire’s roads, with £49m allocated in our recent budget to deliver the significant transformation of our local highways over the next few years.

“The money is being spent on repairing potholes and making our roads better and safer for all.

“We have seen an increase in number of potholes due to the recent bad weather and motorists will see crews out repairing the roads in the coming weeks.

“Please bear with us. We will do our best to get the work done as quickly as possible but there may be some disruption and we ask you to be patient while work takes place.”

Facts about filling potholes:

It takes around 20 minutes to fill in a pothole from start to finish.

Traffic management is put in place first (cones and signs for the odd pothole; up to a full road closure for more major work) to make the road safe.

On less busy roads, the section of road is cut out, any loose material removed, repaired with new tarmac and compacted.

On average, the crews fill 20 to 30 potholes a day depending on the size and location

Potholes have to be a certain depth to be repaired

Programmed permanent repairs are carried out using a machine to resurface larger areas.