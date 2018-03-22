Have your name inscribed on the wings of the iconic Vulcan Bomber

MEMBERS of the public are being given the opportunity to have their name added to the wings of the iconic Vulcan XH558, as part of celebrations to commemorate the 25th anniversary of XH558’s final RAF Flight in 1993.

In a fitting tribute to one of the RAF’s longest-serving aircraft, in the Centenary year of the RAF’s formation, the Vulcan to the Sky Trust has opened up this opportunity for the public to place any chosen name on a set of plaques that will commemorate the 25th Anniversary of Vulcan XH558’s final flight with the RAF.

Dr Robert Pleming from Vulcan to the Sky Trust said: “Following her last RAF flight some people thought that they would never see Vulcan XH558 fly again. Fast-forward 14 years and after perhaps the most complex and demanding private aircraft restoration project ever completed – anywhere in the world, XH558 returned to the air once more in October 2007.

“The restoration allowed eight more years of incredible displays in front of millions of people, and a huge fan base developed a real love for XH558. She took to the sky for the last time on October 28 2015 for her final flight.”

As an icon of British aeronautical design excellence she is will spend her ground-running life as the centre-piece of an new inspirational Heritage Hangar which will be built at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“We’ve continued to be amazed by the generousity of people who want to see this historic aircraft preseved for future generations to see and the Trust is looking forward to her new home being built so that she can once again wow the crowds,” added Robert.

Support for the 25th anniversary plaque will contribute to the Trust’s work to secure the new home for XH558 and to build a brighter future for heritage aircraft preservation, restoration and operation. XH558 will help provide inspiration for a whole new generation of engineering and technical talent by enthusing youngsters with the excitement of aviation.

Names will be added permanently to the underside of Vulcan XH558’s Wing and each dedication comes with a personalised certificate that acts as a commemorative receipt for the requested donation of £30.

“This is a great way to support XH558 and is an ideal gift or memoriam of a lost loved-one, having their name inscribed under the wing of this British Icon,” said Robert.

To secure a place on the plaque and to place your desired name on Vulcan XH558’s Wing visit www.vulcantothesky.org