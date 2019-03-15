Gainsborough firm in world-first trial aimed at making UK’s railways cleaner

A Gainsborough-based company is leading the charge to clean up the UK’s railways.

Emissions control expert Eminox has joined a new partnership which is aiming to reduce emissions from diesel trains.

The company is working with train-leasing company Porterbrook and South Western Railway - with support from the Department for Transport - on a ground-breaking trial to fit Eminox’s successful automotive after-treatment technology to a Class 159 diesel train.

State-of-the-art telemetry will be used to provide real-time diagnostics and performance data from the system.

If the trial proves successful in reducing diesel emissions, the innovation could be deployed on a number of existing fleets across Britain’s rail network.

Carlos Vicente, Retrofit Sales Director for Eminox, said: “Eminox retrofit technology will help reduce diesel particulate matter from the rail network and deliver environmental benefits to the communities the railway serves.”

Eminox’s exhaust and emissions control systems are used across the world, on buses, coaches, trucks and other heavy-duty diesel machinery.