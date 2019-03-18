Council to spend £160,000 on fixing main road in West Lindsey village

A £160,000 project to fix a main road through a West Lindsey village is to get underway next month.

Worn-out sections of the A1500 Tillbridge Lane, in Sturton by Stow, are to be repaired so the road can be surface-dressed during the summer.

The project is due to begin on Monday, April 1, and is expected to be completed by Friday April 12.

The road will be closed for the duration, with traffic diverted via the A156, A57, A46, A15 and A1500.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council’s highways department said: “This road is set to be surface dressed later this year, which will help extend its life.

“However, before we do that, we need to go in and repair any potholes or other defects.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will aim to get the road re-opened as soon as possible.”