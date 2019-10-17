Swan stops traffic on M1

Traffic was stopped on the M1 this morning as traffic officers try to move a swan off the motorway.

Highways England stopped traffic on the M1, junction 26 northbound until its traffic officers moved the swan onto an entryway.

The swan.

The entryway was closed while the officers waited for "assistance".

A spokesman for Highways said: "The swan has been moved safety away from the motorway.

"Lane 1 on J26 northbound entry was closed until assistance arrived to remove the swan.

"The swan has been moved to safety and all lanes reopened.