Emergency services have been called to a serious crash on the A156 at Gate Burton, near Gainsborough.

Police say the road will closed "for some time" and motorists are advised to follow diversions.

The incident happened at around 5pm today (December 5),

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “Please avoid the A156 at Gate Burton, Gainsborough due to a serious collision which happened about 5pm today.

“The A156 will be closed for some time and diversions will be put in place.”