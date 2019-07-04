New rail services are having a positive effect on Gainsborough

Since, my last column, there have been major improvements to train services for Gainsborough, writes Barry Coward.

Off-peak train journeys between Lea Road, Sheffield, Meadowhall, Barnsley, Wakefield and Leeds are now nine minutes faster as trains are non-stop between Worksop and Sheffield.

Passengers leave the new waiting shelter to board a Cleethorpes train at Gainsborough Central.

Of course, this means these trains no longer serve intermediate stations.

However, on May 20 a new service running hourly Monday to Saturday between Gainsborough Central and Sheffield was introduced that does call at all stations.

Passengers coming to Gainsborough Central on the new service are pleasantly surprised at its proximity to Marshall’s Yard and the town centre.

It is still early days but I have seen more passengers coming to Gainsborough as their destination than Gainsborough folk starting off at Central Station.

I have been asked why there is no car parking at Central station Monday to Friday (on Saturday folks can park for just £1 all day)?

It is because the car park is leased to Marshall’s Yard for staff parking in the week.

Passengers are also confused by online journey planners used by National Rail and the train companies, directing them to walk from Central Station to Lea Road station, which is a nonsense.

Rail fares expert Barry Doe says these oddities are unique to the engine behind the journey planner.

Nobody that I have contacted claims responsibility for this, so please ignore journeys that require you to walk to or from Lea Road.

If you have not seen Gainsborough Central recently, do take a look.

It has a brand new shelter and tubs of geraniums to brighten up a much improved gateway to the town.

Gainsborough Rotary Club has kindly agreed to adopt the station to provide a pleasant experience for passengers.