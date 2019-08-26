New Gainsborough train service on track for awards success

A new hourly train service between Gainsborough Central and Sheffield has been nominated for a national award.

The service, put forward by the North Notts & Lincs Community Rail Partnership, is shortlisted in the ‘Influencing Positive Change’ category at the Community Rail Awards.

After 26 years without any weekday services, Gainsborough Central Station saw the return of hourly trains between Gainsborough, Retford, Worksop and Sheffield in May.

Coun Owen Bierley, Chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee at West Lindsey District Council, said: “The new service makes Gainsborough more accessible as a place to visit, work and study.

“It’s been a key step for ensuring that the town thrives, and I look forward to seeing it continue to positively impact the town.”

Now in their 15th year, the Community Rail Awards recognise the often unsung work carried out by community rail partnerships, station adopters and community groups in areas such as station enhancement, community engagement and diversity.

The overall winners will be announced at a gala presentation on October 3.