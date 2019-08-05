Major road near Gainsborough to close overnight as resurfacing work comes to end

A major road near Gainsborough is set to be closed overnight for two nights as resurfacing work comes to an end.

The A1500 at Tillbridge Lane, by Sturnton-by-Stow, will be closed from 7pm until 6am tonight (August 5) and tomorrow (August 6) ahead of the completion of "much-needed" resurfacing work.

The A1500 will reopen on Wednesday.

Lincolnshire County Council started work on the carriageway in June and was expected to last for six weeks, subject to suitable weather conditions.

Rainy conditions over the last week meant the work was extended to Wednesday, August 7, with the road reopening at 7am and the work finishing on the road.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, previously said: "As part of these improvements, we'll be rebuilding a two-mile stretch of the A1500, from Thorpe Lane to Stow Park Road, to replace sections of the carriageway that are nearing the end of their serviceable life.

“Due to the nature of the works, there will inevitably be some temporary disruptions. However, we'll be doing everything we can to minimise these – including scheduling the works overnight and making sure the initial works being carried out in the village are finished by midnight.

"I want to thank everyone for bearing with us during these improvements. Not only will these improvements help keep the area's road network up and running, but they'll also mean smoother and safer journeys for everyone traveling on the A1500."