Here's how you can shape the future of travel and transport in Gainsborough

People living and working in Gainsborough are being invited to help shape the future of travel and transport in and around the town.

Along with businesses and other groups, they will have the opportunity to ask questions and share their experiences, visions and ideas for improving the town's transport network over the next 20 years at two upcoming drop-in sessions.

The events will take place near the fountain at Marshall's Yard on Saturday September 7, between 10am and 3pm, and on Tuesday September 10 from 1pm to 6pm.

Information which is gathered will be used to create a new transport strategy for Gainsborough that will include proposals for improving local transport.

Coun Clio Perraton-Williams, executive support councillor for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "Gainsborough is important to the county's growth and prosperity, and we're committed to investing in the local infrastructure and services.

"It's not just the people living, working and visiting the town that rely on good roads. Businesses also need a strong transport network to move goods, so the new strategy will have major economic benefits as well.

"These drop-in events are the perfect opportunity for you to share your ideas on how to make getting about Gainsborough quicker and easier for you and others.

"During the events, we want as many people as possible to complete our questionnaire about their experiences travelling around the town and their expectations for the next 20 years."

Anyone unable to attend the events will be able to complete a questionnaire online at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/gainsborough-transport-strategy.