Motorists are being warned of a road closure in Gainsborough after a lorry got stuck under a bridge.

No-one has been injured in the incident, which has occurred on Lea Road.

Diversions are set to be in place for a couple of hours

Diversions are set to be in place for a couple of hours while the bridge is inspected and the lorry recovered.

Lincolnshire police said trains are running at a reduced speed.