Fire closes M1 stretch near East Midlands Airport

A fire involving a vehicle carrying chemicals has closed a stretch of the M1 northbound between junction 23 and 23A.

Emergency services have spent hours removing containers of chemicals affected by the fire which took place in the early hours of this morning.

A statement from Highways England at 5am said: "Removal of containers of chemicals affected by the fire are now progressing well, prior to recovery of the vehicle. Please find an alternate route as these works are expected to take around 3 hours to complete."

Traffic conditions are expected to return to normal by 7.45am.