Cycle race disrupts bus services in Retford, Worksop and Gainsborough

Bus passengers in Retford, Worksop and Gainsborough are being warned of disruption today as a cycle race takes place.

The UCI cycle race is taking place in Doncaster this afternoon and road closures will mean certain bus journeys will be affected.

A spokesman for Stagecoach East Midlands said: "Services 21, 25 29, 98 and 99 will not be able to serve the stops outside The Dome but will call at 2 temporary stops on Bawtry Road laybys adjacent to Gwlice Way."

The race organisers have decided to bring forward the start of the Men's U23 race by 10 minutes. This means the afternoon race will now depart from The Dome at 2pm, rather than 2:10pm.

As a result, all the rolling road closures will also be brought forward by 10 minutes.