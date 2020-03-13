The Foreign Office has advised against travel to large parts of Spain amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

New guidance advises against all but ‘essential travel’ to a number of regions on the Spanish mainland.

The Foreign Office has advised against travel to large parts of Spain.

A spokesman said: “The Foreign Office has advised against all but essential travel to the Spanish regions of Madrid, La Rioja and the municipalities of La Bastida, Vitoria and Miranda de Ebro.

They added that airlines were continuing to run flights as normal to and from these areas, and the travel advice had been updated because they had been designated by the Spanish authorities as "areas of community transmission".

The Foreign Office is not currently advising against travel to other areas of Spain, or suggesting that British nationals in the country leave, as transport routes out remain open.

Nearly 4,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Spain with a total of 91 deaths.