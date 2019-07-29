Changes have been made to these Gainsborough bus services

Stagecoach East Midlands is doubling the number of daytime buses running between Gainsborough and Lincoln.

InterConnect 100 will continue to run every hour in both directions through Knaith Park, Kexby Corner, Willingham, Stow and Sturton.

But in between these journeys, Stagecoach has introduced a new direct hourly service, 107, with buses running along the A156 through Knaith, Marton, Torksey, Torksey Lock and Fenton.

Both routes will combine to offer departures from Gainsborough and Lincoln up to every 30 minutes throughout the daytime, Monday to Saturday.

Gainsborough Lea Road Railway Station and Saxilby will also be served every 30 minutes in both directions.

The changes were brought into force today (Monday).

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said “We are committed to providing reliable, comfortable and frequent bus journeys across Lincolnshire to encourage residents to leave the car at home and travel sustainably to work, education and leisure activities.”

Connections to these services will be available from surrounding villages, including Laughterton and Newton-on-Trent, using the Call Connect minibus, which can be booked on 0345 234 3344.