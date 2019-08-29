£1.5m traffic light scheme to improve safety at Gainsborough junction

Plans for a £1.5million scheme to improve a problem junction near Gainsborough have been announced.

Lincolnshire county and West Lindsey district councils have agreed to install traffic lights at the junction between Corringham Road and Thorndike Way in a bid to improve road safety and unlock development in the area.

Concerns have previously been raised over the safety of the junction, particularly in light of new home developments and a series of crashes on the junction.

Councillor Richard Davies, highways portfolio holder at Lincolnshire County Council, said a number of improvements had already been made to help reduce the number of “serious collisions”.

“These additional improvements will help increase safety even further, and ensure the junction is able to cope with the extra traffic generated by any new housing in the surrounding area over the coming years,” he said.

“The local community has been calling for either traffic lights or a roundabout here for some time.”

In April last year, Coun Davies clashed with the former leader of West Lindsey District Council, Jeff Summers, who demanded a scheme and timetable of works for the junction to be agreed.

At the time, Coun Summers called the road “unsafe” with “seven serious accidents in the last few years”.

New council leader Giles McNeill said he was delighted, adding: “Listening to residents on this issue, we were aware that further work was needed to make sure the area was safe.

“Not only will this ensure the continued improvement of safety in the area, it also means that the junction can cope with planned population growth in Gainsborough.”

The project will be funded by both council and the Greater Lincolnshire LEP.

Pat Doody, board director at the LEP, called it a “crucial piece of infrastructure” which formed part of £3.9 million “growth-related” investment in Gainsborough.

Work on the improvements is expected to begin in 2020.