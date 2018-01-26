Town’s retail association donates to Doncaster disabled boy

A young family from the market town of Bawtry is to benefit from a generous donation from the town’s retail association after the huge success of its Christmas event, to assist in the care of their son, Charlie.

Charlie, 9, was diagnosed with quadriplegic cerebral palsy at just four months old and his family are now raising funds to purchase a state of the art Neater Eater, and an adapted disabled bike which will assist Charlie with his everyday life.

“It is our pleasure to be able to help people in our community and support this family in their quest to raise the required £9,000,” said Ross Jarvie Chair Bawtry Retail Association. “Charlie is a happy fun loving boy with the most amazing smile and we wish him and his lovely family continued success and happiness.”

Charlies parents Natalie and Simon Szpakowicz-Cook from Hermes Close in Bawtry said: “We only launched the fundraising page in December 2017 and we are absolutely over the moon to receive the cheque which now brings the total raised so far to over £1,500.00. We are so very proud of Charlie and both products will enable him to integrate into family life a little more, joining his three younger brothers at the table for meals and participating in family bike rides”.

Charlie, who attends Heatherwood School in Doncaster, is a bit of thrill seeker and enjoys fairground & theme park rides as well as sports cars. He also loves going for a drive with his Daddy and his favourite food is a Chicken Tikka Masala.

Should you be able to help please visit the following Just Giving page to make a donation:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/charliesindependence

For more details check Facebook @visitbawtry, Twitter @visitbawtry or www.visitbawtry.com