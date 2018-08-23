Top GCSE marks at Worksop’s Outwood Academies Portland and Valley

It was smiles all around for Worksop students as they collected their GCSE results today (Thursday, August 23).

Pupils at Outwood Academy Valley celebrated an impressive set of results, with 70 per cent gaining a strong pass of grade 5 or above in both English and maths - an increase of seven percentage points on last year.

In addition, 81 per cent of students achieved a grade 4+ in both English and maths, again placing Outwood Academy Valley among the highest-achieving secondary schools in the country.

Among the individual high achievers was Georgia Fields, who got eight grade 9s including both English and maths and two A*s.

Georgia said: “I’m really pleased, I was not expecting to do this well. I’m going to post-16 and then I want to study chemistry at university.”

Aneilia Simpson also secured eight grade 9s, including both English and maths, plus one A* and one A.

She said: “I’m really pleased. I was not expecting this. I am going to post-16 and on to study maths and science.”

Other high achievers were Thomas Drury who got five grade 9s, Grace Tai who got five grade 9s, Mia Godley and Zubair Hussain who both got four grade 9s.

Dave Cavill, associate principal at Outwood Academy Valley, said: “We are incredibly proud of the outstanding results achieved by our students. They have responded magnificently to the challenges of the new GCSE examinations and their excellent attitude towards learning during the last five years has certainly paid off.

“The results are testament to the focus and dedication of our students, their families, our inspirational staff, governors and the Trust Board.”

Dr Philip Smith, executive principal, said: “My thanks to Mr Cavill for his outstanding leadership, this has ensured everyone has worked together to get the best life-chances for students, whose achievements are truly impressive.

“We all wish them the very best as they move on to the brightest of futures, confident in their abilities.”​

Students at Outwood Academy Portland also celebrated equally outstanding results.

The number of pupils who achieved the new strong pass measure of 5+ in English and maths increased from last year, up to 62 per cent, showing the hard work and dedication of the students.

This year 77 per cent of students achieved 4+ in both English and maths, with 85 per cent of students achieving 4+ in English and 81 per cent in maths.

There were also a number of students who achieved the highest grade of 9 in English and maths as well as in a number of other subjects.

Amy Hagen got eight 9s including both English and maths, two A*s, and an A* with distinction in further maths, Lauren Emmens got seven 9s including both English and maths, two A*s and an A* with distinction in further maths, ​Chloe Prideaux-Strucke got two 9s, three 8s an A* and an A, Maddison Allardyce got three 9s, Carrie Turner got 9 in both English and maths, as well as in chemistry.

Ethan Pert said: “I feel so happy. I got a 9 in physics. At the start of year 11 I was nowhere near where I wanted to be. I got a 7 in maths when I was at a 4 earlier in the year. ”

Abbey Needham said: “I’m speechless. It was not what I was expecting. Especially in science.

“I now have what I need to go to post-16.”

Gavin Swinscoe, Principal at Outwood Academy Portland, said: “I am so proud of the hard work, dedication and resilience shown by this group of students in the wake of the changing landscape and increased difficulty of qualifications. They have dealt with this with such maturity and focus, and have achieved outcomes that they should be immensely proud of.

“They have significantly outperformed national performance once again, highlighting the focus they showed day in day out at Portland during their five years here. They have shown that they have developed the skills and qualities necessary to take on any challenge put in front of them in the future.

“I would also like to thank the parents for the support they have shown to Portland to allow us to do everything possible to achieve the outcomes that their children, and this community, deserve. The work of the governors and Academy Council has also ensured that the relentless drive to maintain the outcomes for the young people of Worksop has been achieved.

“From all of us at Portland, we would like to wish them the best of luck for the future”

Dr Philip Smith, Executive Principal, praised the leadership of Portland. He said: “The unwavering focus of Mr Swinscoe and his team, ensured every student achieved.

“It is amazing to see how the students of Worksop push themselves to exceed all expectations, and they truly deserve everything they have achieved.”