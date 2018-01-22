Top accolade for engineer apprentice Craig at annual awards

An apprentice at a Gainsborough business has been named Apprentice of the Year at Lincoln College’s annual awards.

Craig Thomson is now in his third year engineering apprentice at Hooton Engineering Ltd as well as attending the Lincoln Engineering College where his tutors submitted his name without his knowledge for Engineering Apprentice of the Year.

Last year Craig took over the of role of miller and turner after the retirement of his mentor, Phil Turner.

Phil said: “Craig was so young and inexperienced when he first started I thought that he would never take in all that is necessary, but he has shown a great can do spirit and maturity which will serve him well into the future.”

Craig said: “It was a wonderful night and totally unexpected. I want to thank the tutors and Phil, Steve, Pete and Nick who have taught me so much to enable me to win this award. I even met the Mayor of Gainsborough.”

Managing director at Hooton Engineering Ltd, Richard Marshall, said: “I am so pleased that I was there to see Craig win these awards, he is a credit to himself and his family.”