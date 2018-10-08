Toast Gainsborough goal-ace Fred at this week’s beer festival

This Thursday (October 11) sees the start of the 10th annual Beer Festival held at Gainsborough Old Hall, in association with the Gainsborough branch of CAMRA, writes Victoria Mason-Hines site visitor experience manager at the Old Hall.

There will be more than 60 beers, ciders and perry’s to sample and live music in the medieval kitchen on Friday night and throughout Saturday.

And this year, Spiksley’s coming home.

Fred Spiksley, born in Gainsborough on January 25, 1870, was an English footballer and coach, who played for Sheffield Wednesday and England.

He also played for Gainsborough Trinity, Glossop North End, Leeds City and Watford.

After retiring as a player in 1906 he worked as a coach and won national league titles in Sweden, Mexico and Germany.

During the First World War he was arrested but escaped from a German police prison.

You can retrospectively toast Spiksley’s goal scoring record for Trinity at this year’s festival where you will be able to enjoy a glass of Spiksley 131 real ale.

But have you considered, while quaffing a pint, the history behind your tipple,?

What is the difference between ale and beer?

And did you know beer was originally seen as a woman’s drink?

Some of the earliest written evidence for beer production called upon a woman, strictly speaking, a goddess to ensure that the magic of fermentation occurred.

The Hymn to Ninkasi, as it became known, was pressed into a cuneiform tablet in Sumeria around 1800 BC and it offers useful hints as to how beer was actually made at the time.

The Greeks viewed wine as a man’s beverage, while beer was viewed as effeminate, and the Romans inherited this prejudice from them.

By the 14th and 15th centuries, beer making was gradually changing from a family-oriented activity to an artisan one, with pubs and monasteries brewing their own for mass consumption

The key innovation was the introduction of hops, which began in northern Germany in the 13th century.

Hopes sharply improved both the brewing process and the quality of beer.

The use of hops spread to the Netherlands and then to England.

In 15th century England, an unhopped beer would have been known as ale, while the use of hops would make it a beer.