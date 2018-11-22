Time to find new community heroes to follow inspirational mum Lizzie

The search is on for the successor to inspirational Gainsborough mum Lizzie Jordan at the annual West Lindsey Community Awards.

Lizzie, 36, scooped the top award in 2018 as district champion of the year after her heartwarming work in schools, teaching children about healthy relationships.

In 2006, her life in the London fashion industry was turned upside down when she learned she was HIV positive.

She returned home to Gainsborough to be near her family, and as well as setting up a marketing agency, she launched a social enterprise called Think2Speak, which works with young people.

She goes into schools, sharing her story of living with HIV and educating youngsters on keeping themselves well and safe

Lizzie said: “I felt really honoured and very shocked to win the award. It was a huge privilege.

“I feel proud of where I came from. To talk about my situation and to help people understand is an honour. Not many people talk about living with HIV.”

This year’s awards, run by West Lindsey District Council, have seven categories -- citizen of the year, community club or group, young citizen of the year, contribution to sports, contribution to wellbeing, contribution to arts and culture, and good neighbour.

Now is your chance to nominate a dedicated volunteer or someone who goes out of their way to help others. The deadline for nominations is Friday, January 18, for a ceremony in February.

Coun Pat Mewis, chairman of the council, said: “The awards provide an opportunity to recognise the unsung superstars in our communities.

“Their work often goes unnoticed, but their contribution is valued and we should celebrate their achivements.”