Time to appoint John at Upton museum

The Museum of Timekeeping in Upton has appointed John Hope as part-time fundraiser in a planned programme of expansion

The museum, which has been established since 1995, houses a collection of time pieces and information for use in its aim is to educate and promote understanding of horology and the history, art, science and craft of timekeeping.

It has very close links with the British Horological Institute, with whom it shares premises and which has promoted the study and practice of clocks and watches, since its formation in 1858.

Among the exhibits on display in the museum are a 17th century lantern clock, Britain’s first three speaking clocks and a watch worn by Captain Scott on his ill-fated polar expedition.