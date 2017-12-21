Time running out to have a say on part-night street lighting

Time is running out for Gainsborough residents, businesses and organisations to have their say on the introduction of part-night street lighting.

Lincolnshire County Council launched its street light transformation programme in April 2016, in a bid to save £1.7m per year from the £5m annual street lighting budget.

As a result of the changes, around 42,000 street lights across the county, mainly in residential areas, are now switched off between midnight and 6am.

The council is carrying out a formal review into the impact of part-night lighting, and people have until 5pm on January 5 to give their feedback in the form of a questionnaire. So far, more than 3,500 people have taken part.

John Monk, group manager for design services at the council, said: “It’s important for the panel to understand what the public’s experience is of part-night lighting, which is why people are being asked to complete this short questionnaire. All feedback received will be taken into consideration when the panel decides its recommendations for the executive.”

To complete the survey, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/streetlighting or call 01522 782070.