Thousands expected for big Christmas lights switch-on in Gainsborough

Excited Gainsborough is getting ready for the town’s big Christmas lights switch-on at the biggest family event of the year.

Thousands of people are expected to flock to Marshall’s Yard and the Market Place for the event, which takes place tomorrow (Friday).

Crowds will gather for live music and entertainment, fairground rides, a food and craft market and Santa’s spectacular fireworks display.

Alison Shipperbottom, manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We have a great line-up this year. There will be lots of activities and events throughout the evening to start the Christmas season here in Gainsborough.

“We have worked really hard to bring the Christmas spirit to the town, and we hope everyone has a fantastic evening.”

The live acts begin on Market Place at 4 pm with Christmas songs from two primary schools in Gainsborough, Castle Wood Academy and Frances Olive Anderson, as well as performances by violinist Sophie Jane and rock cover band Tripdown Project.

The lights will be turned on at 6 pm by Gainsborough’s citizen of the year, Michelle Page, the town’s mayor, Coun Richard Craig, and representatives of West Lindsey District Council.

At Marshall’s Yard, the line-up includes singers Leanne Fothers and Emily Toward, an acoustic set by Damian Dalton-Smith and Christmas songs by a Michael Buble tribute act.

The lights will be turned on there at 7 pm by the cast of Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society’s pantomime, ‘Sleeping Beauty’, and the winner of a Facebook competition.

There will also be street entertainers, Disney characters, free face-painting and food and drink, as well as a special visit by Santa. The whole night will be rounded off by the fireworks display.