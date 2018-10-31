This year’s Worksop’s Got Talent raises £8,500 for charity

Worksop’s Got Talent returned this year with a record breaking event.

This year’s show was hosted by Coronation Street’s Kym Marsh and model Sam Reece and featured 13 performers from across Bassetlaw.

As well as showcasing the talent Worksop has to offer, the show also helps raise money for charity and this year’s event raised £8,500.

This takes the combined total raised by the event over the past three years to £21,500 for the blindness charity Retina UK.

The judging panel was made up of Coronation Street actor James Burrows, model Jack Ellis, celebrity make-up artist Katie Daley, Britain’s Got Talent winner Michael Auger from Collabro and Love Island’s Alex Miller. They chose 11-year-old Connie Emery as this year’s winner after her performance of Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You.

Connie will also be turning on the Worksop Christmas lights on November 24.

James Clarke, who started the event in 2016, said: “This year’s Worksop’s Got Talent was our biggest and best show yet. The finalists and celebrities were all fantastic and I’m looking forward to doing it all over again in 2019.”

The audience was also treated to a surprise duet from Kym Marsh and her daughter Emilie Cunliffe, who appeared on The Voice. Judge Michael Auger also performed live.