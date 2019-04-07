This is what the weather will be like today

Here is the weather forecast for today (Sunday, April 7).

Bright and sunny in sheltered western areas.

Elsewhere a cloudy start with some patchy rain and drizzle.

Eastern coasts staying damp and murky, brightening up elsewhere with some sharp showers developing in southeastern England.

Warm in sunshine, chilly where cloudy.

Tonight: there will be low cloud and hill fog for many.

Clear spells in the far west, southwest and later Scotland where a little frost is expected.

Occasional rain across central/southern England and Wales.