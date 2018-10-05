`

This Gainsborough restaurant is serving up deep-fried chocolate orange to customers

Helena Papadamou tucks in to the tasty treat.
You can deep fry pretty much anything these days, however one Gainsborough restaurant is taking the battered concept to a whole new level.

Adam’s Bay Take Away, Restaurant, Bar and Grill, on Bridge Road, has gained popularity over the last year for its interesting and unique concept of deep-fried desserts.

Have you fried it yet?

Most recently the business deep-fried a Cadbury’s Creme Egg at Easter and this Christmas it put forward to its customers a whole new idea - a deep-fried chocolate orange.

The company has started selling the delicious desserts from this week and so far the concept has “gone down a storm” with customers.

Helena Papadamou, 37, who owns the business with her husband Andrew, said: “This is a new idea and I don’t think anyone has done it before.

“It is quite sickly and to be honest I couldn’t finish one myself - it is definitely a sharing job.

Vicky Gardener and Jade Hearn with a serving of battered chocolate orange at Adam's Bay in Gainsborough.

“After the popularity of the Creme Egg we put a poll to our customers on Facebook asking what they wanted us to deep fry for Christmas, and the chocolate orange came out as an overwhelming favourite.

“It has been received a bit like Marmite on the comments section, however I am sure if people are brave enough to give it a go they will enjoy what they get.

“We wanted it to coincide with our Christmas menu which also features deep-fried pigs in blankets - we have gone the ‘whole hog’ this year.”

The deep-fried chocolate orange can be bought for £4 in the takeaway section or £5.50 as a dessert, and features an entire battered chocolate orange.

Adam’s Bay’s Christmas specials

The deep-fried chocolate orange is not the only feature on the menu for this year’s Christmas season, with Helena and  Andrew offering a wide range of festive-themed foods.  Back by popular demand are the deep-fried jumbo pigs in blankets, as well as other additions such as battered mince pies, Christmas puddings and halloumi fries.

The restaurant will also be holding a Christmas concert every Saturday evening during December where customers can sing-along to Christmas classics and enjoy the festive menu.

It is all part of Helena and Andrew’s drive to “do something new and keep the restaurant fresh” for its customers.