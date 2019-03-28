Third teenager dies after crash in Lincolnshire which injured three others

Three teenagers have died following a crash in Lincolnshire which injured three others.

The 17-year-old, died at the Queens Medical Centre after sustaining serious injuries in the collision.

Police previously announced that teenagers, aged 14 and 17, died.

Police were called to Welton Cliff about 8pm on Monday, March 25, where a silver Vauxhall Astra had left the road.

Three others received minor injuries.

A police spokesman said: "Specially trained officers are dealing with this incident.

"We are looking for anyone that saw a Silver Vauxhall Astra in the area of Welton, Scampton, the A15 or the A46 around the time of the incident to contact us. We are also appealing for any dash cam footage. If you saw this vehicle in the area just before 8pm, please get in touch on 101 quoting incident 441 of 25/03."



The road was closed until 3.45am on Tuesday.

