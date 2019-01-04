Thieves stole from charity shop in Gainsborough which supports a children’s hospice unit

A charity shop which supports a children’s unit at a hospice was broken into over the Christmas period.

Thieves broke into the St Andrew’s Hospice charity shop in Silver Street, Gainsborough, and stole cash.

Another of the charities retail stores in Louth was also vandalised when a window to the storeroom was smashed.

Both the shops support Andy’s, the children’s unit at the hospice in Grimsby,

Tom Ryan, head of retail at St Andrew’s Hospice said: “Not only have these incidents caused a great deal of distress to our hardworking staff and volunteers, but the loss of trading and income as well as the repair costs will directly impact the valuable contribution our retail stores provide to the care for babies, children and young people aged 0 to 25-years-old with life-limiting conditions, from across Lincolnshire.”

A spokesman from Lincolnshire Police said: “At 7.09am on December 27, we received a report of a burglary at Andy’s Hospice.

“Around £700 was taken from a safe in the shop. This was believed to have happened between 5.10pm on December 22 and December 27.

“Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident number 60 of December 27.

“We are reminding people to remain vigilant, keep an eye out for their neighbours and report any suspicious activity.”

A window to the storeroom of the Louth store on the corner of Queen Street and Aswell Street was also smashed between the hours of 5.30pm on Friday, December 21, and 8.30am on Saturday, December 22.

Anyone with information about these two incidents should call the police on 101 quoting incident number 144 of December 22 for Louth and 60 of December 27 for Gainsborough or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For more information about St Andrew’s Hospice, the work it does and how you can help support them visit www.standrewshospice.com.