Thief takes handbag from a woman in her 80s in Gainsborough's Tesco

Lincolnshire Police is trying to trace a woman as investigations into the theft of an elderly woman's handbag continue.

On 15 September, at the Tesco store on Beaumont Street, Gainsborough, a white female, described as 5ft 6, mid-30s, with light brown hair tied up, and wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt, blue ¾ length denim jeans and black slip-on shoes, entered the store before targeting a lady in her 80s.

Police say that whilst the victim was distracted, the female took her handbag from the rear of the shopping trolley and left the store.

A police spokesman said: " We are appealing to identify the woman in this picture to assist us with a theft investigation. If you can help with this investigation, and if you know the woman in the picture, please get in touch on one of the following ways:

"By calling 101 quoting the reference 235 of 15 September.

"By e-mailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference 235 of 15 September in the subject box

"You can also contact us through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org."

Reference 235 of September 15 in any correspondence.