The much awaited regular rail service at Gainsborough Central has been delayed

Following years of campaigning it was revealed a regular train service would be coming to Gainsborough Central - however this has now been delayed.

Back in April it was announced by Northern Rail that trains would begin to run six days a week from Monday to Saturday at hourly intervals from December calling at all stations between Sheffield and Gainsborough Central.

This is something the station in Station Approach, Gainsborough, has never experienced since it opened in 1849.

However it is now believed this service will now be starting until May.

Barry Coward, chairman of the North Notts and Lincs Community Rail Partnership, said: “The planned introduction of trains, hourly, between Gainsborough Central and Sheffield, fell foul of the collapse of the new timetable nationally.

“The diesel trains needed to run the service are still operating in the Manchester area as the planned electrification of the line to Preston is two years behind schedule.

“Northern tells us that they will know by February if the new service to Gainsborough can commence in May 2019.

“Meanwhile the Saturday only service to Cleethorpes from Gainsborough Central has not carried passengers since August due to Northen guards taking strike action on Saturdays.

“However the trains run empty so that drivers who members of a different union and therefore not on strike, can keep their knowledge of the line up to date .

“At the December meeting of the North Notts and Lincs Community Rail Partnership Northern indicated that they did not know when the dispute with the guards will be resolved. We trust it will be sorted before May.”

A spokesman for Northern said: “This December, there will only be small changes to our timetable at Northern – 95 per cent of the timetable will not change.

“This is in line with the announcement made by the rail industry back in July 2018 that there will be fewer timetable changes in December to ensure our customers get a more stable and reliable service.

“We will seek to introduce further services during timetable changes in May and December 2019, but it is too soon to give further details at this stage.”