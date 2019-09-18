The Incredible Hulk is now in charge of Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson compared his approach to leaving the EU to The Incredible Hulk, writes Steve N Allen.

I may not know much about politics but I have spent years of my life watching superhero films so finally, I am qualified to have a say on something.

The PM said: “Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be – and that is the case for this country.”

Hulk is an odd one to pick.

Pretty much every superhero manages to escape so he could have compared himself to any of the Marvel characters.

The UK’s departure from the EU could be like Ant-Man – it will be successful but it might involve a sudden shrinking.

Or maybe the economy will be like Spider Man when the UK leaves the EU, as most of what it provides will be services on the web.

To me, Hulk seems to be the least desirable.

The PM continued: “The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets.”

Yes, but who wants to be the character that gets angry and destroys things without thinking?

He’ll get out but leave a terrible mess that takes ages to fix.

READ THIS: Trying to keep up with the news right now is hard work.

Picking something from Hollywood was a bad move, they’re mainly lefties over there so sure enough Boris got some push back.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays The Hulk, tweeted to say ‘Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole.

‘Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive.’

No-one asked Ed Norton what he thought about it.

And no-one cared what Eric Bana had to say.

After comparing himself to a superhero Boris then refused to attend his own press conference in Luxembourg because of some protestors nearby.

From The Incredible Hulk to The Invisible Man.

For a sci-fi nerd like me, this just keeps getting better.

Steve N Allen is a comedian and broadcaster who was raised in Sutton-in-Ashfield and stars in The Mash Report on BBC2 on Thursdays at 10pm. Follow him on Twitter at @mrstevenallen.