The beast from the east did not stop the air ambulance

Despite the snow and blizzards, the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance crew responded to two potentially life-threatening incidents airlifting seriously ill patients to hospital in both cases.

Chief Executive Officer, Karen Jobling, said: “On days when roads were simply not passable due to extreme weather conditions, the only option in a rural life-threatening emergency is our helicopter.

“We really can be the difference between a seriously ill or injured patient getting to hospital or not. The skill of our pilots made this possible, despite atrocious weather conditions.

“We also have the unique benefit of being able to deliver the equivalent of an A&E department to the scene, including a doctor, paramedics and blood, giving the most serious of patients that we respond to the very best chance of survival possible.”