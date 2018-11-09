Thanks to those who united on Memory Walks to tackle dementia

On behalf of Alzheimer’s Society I would like to say a huge and heartfelt thank you to your readers for uniting against dementia by supporting our Memory Walks in Wollaton Park and Clumber Park.

I was incredibly proud of the 3,000 people in Nottingham and 5,500 people in Clumber Park, united against dementia. Every pound raised will help Alzheimer’s Society provide vital information and support, improve care, fund research and create lasting change for people affected by the condition. Between the two walks we’ve already raised over £400,000 with sponsorship still coming in, helping us in our commitment to invest £150million in research over the next decade.

Teresa Allen

Alzheimer’s Society Services Manager for Nottingham