Take a look at Lincoln's new fire engine and firefighters testing out new equipment

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue’s fleet is set to be replace over the next two years, so it will not be long till you see one whizzing past your house. The service was gifted the £8m by Lincolnshire County Council, which said it “wants to make sure the service has the best”. The service showed off some new equipment and its newest fire engine at Waddington Fire Training Facility.

