Take a look at exciting plans to improve Worksop’s Priory Shopping Centre

Residents and businesses across Worksop are being invited to view exciting plans to improve The Priory Shopping Centre.

Proposals include a new access road from Bridge Place, improved car parking and servicing and a new foodstore to replace the M&S, alongside an enhanced retail, café and leisure offer.

The Priory Shopping Centre is working with Bassetlaw District Council to invest in the centre, attract new shops and improve car parking and vehicular access for shoppers.

During a series of public exhibitions on Friday, February 8, and Saturday, February 9, at Unit 19, formerly The Body Shop, in The Priory Shopping Centre, visitors can see details of the plans, ask questions and give their feedback.

Subject to visitors’ comments, a planning application is expected to be submitted to Bassetlaw District Council later in February.

Stephen Dacombe, Centre Manager, said: “The Priory Shopping Centre is in the heart of Worksop and these proposals not only improve the Priory Shopping Centre, but will also contribute to the future success of the town centre as a whole.

“We are confident that our plans, together with the wider initiatives that Bassetlaw District Council currently has in place, will help to drive improvements in the town centre.

“We are working closely with the council on these plans and look forward to sharing them with visitors in the coming weeks.”

Coun Simon Greaves, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council, said: “The council is working hard to ensure that visitors to Worksop can take advantage of a great retail, leisure and entertainment offer throughout the town centre.

“We are taking a strategic view of the long-term future of the town and are working through a number of initiatives that will benefit the town centre and help to attract future investment.

“The council sees the Priory Shopping Centre as a vital part of the town centre and together we will be making some significant changes that will improve everyone’s experiences of shopping in and visiting the town.”

The public exhibitions will be held on Friday, February 8, from 10am to 4pm, and on Saturday, February 9, from 11am to 3pm.

For more information about the exhibitions get in touch with Rowan Cole at Comm Comm UK on rowanc@commcommuk.com or 07534 224159.