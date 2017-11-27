Sutton teen couldn’t recall why he attacked youth because of drugs

A Sutton teen couldn’t remember why he attacked another youth because he was under the influence of drugs, a court heard.

Ryan Hurt rode up behind the 17-year-old and punched him in the back of his head on Lucknow Drive, at 7.45pm, on August 24.

Hurt grabbed the boy and pulled him to the ground before warning him to “run off” in case he assaulted him again, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

“In police interview, he couldn’t recall the full details because he was under the influence of drugs and couldn’t recall the reason why he hit him.”

Hurt, 19, of Welbeck Street, admitted assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistates Court, on Monday.

Hurt, who was unrepresented, said he had been on MDMA at the time, but was not a regular user of the drug.

“There’s nothing I can do about it now,” he told the court.

Probation officer Sarah Alderton said Hurt, who had no previous convictions, had only taken the drug twice and had since apologised to his victim.

She said Hurt had a “troubled childhood” and was put in foster care, aged 15, before moving to supported accommodation, but he was evicted after damaging property.

She said he stayed at one address three nights a week and then “sofa surfed” at friends’ homes.

Hurt was given a 12 month community order, with 15 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement, and 80 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £50 compensation, with £40 towards costs and an £85 victim surcharge.