Suspect is arrested and charged after ten burglaries

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged, according to Nottinghamshire police, in connection with ten burglaries across Nottingham throughout May including nine at Beeston addresses.

Lee Jason Carnell, of no fixed address, has been charged with ten burglaries.

He was arrested on Friday, May 25.

The arrest follows the introduction of two dedicated burglary teams, for the city and the county, after the Chief Constable Craig Guildford reinforced his commitment to tackling issues locally, including burglary.

Mr Carnell was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday, May 26.