Sports injuries clinic marks birthday with expansion

The physiotherapy and sports injuries clinic at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough is celebrating its seventh birthday with an expansion.

The popular clinic has been extended into the unit next door, and now offers a space to be rented out by members of the public for exercise, complementary therapies and other community uses.

The space is also open to local organisations and businesses looking for a meeting or training area.

Steven Speers, the senior musculoskeletal physiotherapist who heads the team at the clinic, said: “We are delighted to see our business grow and to now be in a position to offer a flexible, usable space that complements our services.

“It is a great way of offering a wider range of services to our customers and, with the equipment we have invested in, we hope to add exercise classes and therapies soon.”

Since opening, the clinic has created nine jobs and as well as physio, it offers various other treatments, including acupuncture.

The expansion means the Pattern Store units at Marshall’s Yard are now fully let.

The clinic’s unit is named The Workroom, paying tribute to the building’s heritage.