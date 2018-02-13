Sponsored Worksop walk drums up funds for baby battling rare disease

Rain and snow were not enough to deter a group of sponsored walkers who came together to drum up funds and support for a Worksop baby battling an ultra-rare genetic illness.

Starting from Bridge Place, the group shrugged off freezing temperatures and proceeded for five miles along Chesterfield Canal in aid of Bonnie-Rose O’Callaghan, who has Microvillus Inclusion Disease.

Walkers brave the snow showers at the start of the walk.

Mary O’ Callaghan, Bonnie-Rose’s mum, says her daughter is the only known sufferer of the disease in the UK.

Tragically, the tot had two other siblings who died from MVID before she was born.

You can read Bonnie-Roses’s story and donate to her care at: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mary-ocallaghan-1