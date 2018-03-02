Specsavers supports people living with autism

Staff at Specsavers in Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough have completed a course, which has been developed with The National Autistic Society, to support customers with autism.

The initiative, which is being rolled out across Specsavers stores nationwide, aims to build the team’s knowledge about the lifelong developmental disability, while helping to improve the customer experience for people with autism, and their carers.

The online learning modules cover understanding autism; communicating with people with autism; how autism can impact the senses, and adjustments that stores can make.

Store director at Specsavers in Gainsborough, Jacqui Nichol, said: “Autism affects more than one in 100 people and as our store is such a big part of the community, it is vital that we are able to communicate and support someone with the condition in the most effective way possible.

And In store trainer at Specsavers in Gainsborough, Joshua Mcnulty, said: “After completing my autism training, I now have a much better understanding of the condition, and how I can work in order to give all customers the best experience possible.”