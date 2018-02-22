SoundLINCS charity nominated for top community award

Lincolnshire-based community music organisation soundLINCS has been shortlisted for the Best Family-Friendly Workplace Initiative Award as part of the Fantastic For Families Awards 2018.

The award, to be presented at a ceremony in Leeds on Thursday, March 1, recognises ‘fantastic organisations who have displayed innovative good practice in considering the caring responsibilities and general needs of their staff.’

For soundLINCS, the nomination was in recognition of the decision to extend office hours from Monday to Thursday, fitting employees’ full-time working week into four days and providing a three day weekend to meet their personal responsibilities, whilst also being able to maintain delivery of the company seven days a week.

Nikki-Kate Heyes MBE, soundLINCS chief executive, said: “We were delighted that the move to a four day week was met with 100 per cent approval.

“And the benefits we have seen in the last 12 months have been fantastic.

“To be recognised with this award nomination is a brilliant honour and can hopefully help spread awareness of the positive effects the change can have.”

SoundLINCS works across the East Midlands providing music-making opportunities for all ages, abilities and communities.

For more details, go to www.soundlincs.org