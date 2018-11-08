Software trailblazers win third award of year

A trailblazing software provider based at Saxilby Enterprise Park has landed another coveted award.

OrderWise took home the digital performance and automation accolade from the autumn conference of the Direct Commerce Association in London.

It’s the third honour the company has won in the last month after regional gongs at the 2018 Lincolnshire Media Business Awards.

Managing director David Hallam said: “We are over the moon that 2018 is following the trend of success we have had in recent years.

“It’s all thanks to the hard work, dedication and commitment from everyone at OrderWise.

“We are continually seeking ways to improve our business software and, over the last year, we have dedicated a lot of time to refining the digital and automation side of things, so its great to see our efforts rewarded.”

The awards, in their 20th year, celebrate the achievements of forward-thinking and innovative suppliers.

OrederWise is part of the Wise Software (UK) group, which was founded in 1991 and now employs more than 175 staff.