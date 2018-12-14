Snow warning brings Lincolnshire’s gritters out in force

With very cold temperatures expected across the Lincolnshire tonight and over the weekend, the Lincolnshire County Council’s gritting team are ready for action.

The current weather forecast shows there is the potential for icy conditions overnight, followed by freezing rain, and possibly even some snow over higher ground, on Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

Gritters will be out across the county

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “It’s never easy to predict the weather, but it looks like we could be in for some nasty conditions this weekend.

“As always, our winter maintenance team is monitoring around the clock, with our gritters on call 24/7 ready to hit the road whenever needed.

“Freezing rain can be a real problem, as it washes away the salt, meaning the roads can become icy while the team are out re-gritting.

“That means even treated routes may be hazardous, so please do take care when out on the roads.”

The gritters treat almost 2,000 miles of the county’s network, including all A and B roads. They also ensure there is treated link to all the main villages, schools and hospitals where possible.

For more on the county council’s gritting operations, including a map of gritting routes, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/winterweather.