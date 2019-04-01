Snow could fall in region later this week

Snow could fall in parts of the region later this week, according to the Met Office.

Experts say there could be spells of rain and hill snow between Wednesday and Friday.

Here's the forecast for the rest of the week:

Tonight

It will be a fine and dry evening, although it will be cloudy towards dawn, with rain spreading erratically into Derbyshire. A dry but rather cold end to the night elsewhere. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Tuesday:

Rain will progress eastward very slowly during the morning, followed by sunshine and showers. Some will be locally heavy with a risk of hail, but wintry over hills. Feeling noticeably colder. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Generally unsettled with spells of rain and hill snow, interspersed by bright or sunny interludes but showers at times. Rather cold throughout, with a chance of frost on most nights.