Snow and ice warning issued for Lincolnshire for TODAY

The Met Office has issued a snow and ice warning for Lincolnshire for LATER TODAY.

The yellow warning comes into effect at 6pm this evening and lasts until 11am on Thursday.

The extent of ice is forecast to vary across the area with inland areas more likely to be affected than those on the coast.

2 to 5cm of snow may accumulate above about 100m, with smaller amounts at lower levels.

Icy patches are likely to develop on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths or where showers cause wash off on treated roads.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.