Slippers, tights and cough syrup among items stolen by Gainsborough woman Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A woman from Gainsborough has been discharged conditionally for eight months after she stole a number of items including slippers, pillows, tights and underwear, cough syrup and foot scrub. Dusica Nikolic, 48, of St Johns Terrace, Gainsborough, was also ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge. Lincoln Magistrates Court G110817-1d Suspended jail sentence for Gainsborough man who had an offensive weapon in public Full list of candidates in West Lindsey District Council elections announced