Simon hopes to be named Unsung Hero of the Year

An employee at a Sturton by Stow mobility company is hoping to be crowned Unsung Hero of the Year.

Simon Wright is the logistics coordinator for Obam Stairlifts is hoping he’ll be given the title at the very first Access and Mobility Professional Awards.

Simon has been working for the firm, which helps people live more independently, since April this year.

Simon’s experience and ability will continue to provide essential input to the business and help to increase its local market share.

He said: “I have to admit I was quite surprised, but very flattered, to find out that I had been put forward for an award.

“It was a hard decision to uproot from Kent and move to Lincoln, but I am confident it was the right one.

“I’m pleased I am making a good impression at Obam by improving the company while helping to make our customers’ lives better. Fingers crossed for the awards ceremony.”

Simon’s award nomination is another 2018 highlight for Obam Stairlifts, as the firm has been busy expanding not only its team but also its showroom and office space.