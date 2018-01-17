Sign up now for the 2018 colour dash – with a twist

Gainsborough folk are invited to join people from across the county in taking part in this summer’s St Barnabas Hospice Colour Dash.

And this year, there is an exciting new twist to make it the biggest, brightest and best yet.

The twist comes in the form of the addition of inflatables to the course.

Events like this are crucial in helping raise the funds needed to continue caring and supporting more than 9,000 people across Lincolnshire that are living with a life-limiting or terminal illness.

Laura Stones, events fundraiser for St Barnabas Hospice, said: Lincolnshire’s biggest and best colour dash has just got better.

“Our untimed fun run will see participants splattered from head to toe in coloured powder, with brand new inflatable obstacles at each kilometre.

“After the huge success of previous colour dash events we are expecting another sell-out this year.

“Colour dash is for all ages, and you don’t have to be a runner to take part.

“Whether you run, walk or dance your way round, you should feel proud that you are doing it for such a good cause.

“St Barnabas works tirelessly to ensure patients and their families make the most of every single second they share, regardless of how much time remains.

“The money raised from events such as the colour dash enables this work to continue.”

The event will take place on Saturday, May 12 at the Lincolnshire Showground in Lincoln.

Register online now at www.stbarnabashsopice.co.uk/CD18